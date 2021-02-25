Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,416,000.

SCHG stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.07. 9,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

