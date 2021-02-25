Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,468 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 462,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 288,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 346,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 480,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

