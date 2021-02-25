Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

SDGR stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 207,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $13,574,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,113,042 shares of company stock worth $99,275,331.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

