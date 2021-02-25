School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Shares Down 3.8%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 20,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $885,150.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

