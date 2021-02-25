Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.46% of Schlumberger worth $140,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 1,775,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,920,877. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

