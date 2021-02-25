Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

