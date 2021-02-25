Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00503475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00066974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00082687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00489723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071199 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

