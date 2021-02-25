SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $277.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.46.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,669.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day moving average of $290.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.