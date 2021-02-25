Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Savaria stock opened at C$18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.84 million and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.96. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.50.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

