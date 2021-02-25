Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SARTF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SARTF stock traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

