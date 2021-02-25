Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.01

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 18680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

