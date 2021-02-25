Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

