Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 10.6% After Earnings Miss

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 2,202,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,534,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.