San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 119,416 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.