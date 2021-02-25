Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,420. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.