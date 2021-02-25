Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,455. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $151.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.