Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,239 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.75. 66,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.