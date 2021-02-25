Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 194.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.52. 40,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,628. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.