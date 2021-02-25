Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $41.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.35. 1,176,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $826.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

