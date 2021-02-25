Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

