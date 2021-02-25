Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 3,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.