SafePal (SFP) Hits Market Cap of $209.55 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $209.55 million and $41.50 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003847 BTC on exchanges.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
