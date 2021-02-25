Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,649 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of TopBuild worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $146,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 17.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $1,178,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild stock opened at $203.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

