Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WING shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

