Russel Metals (RUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Russel Metals (TSE: RUS):

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

2/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$28.00.

1/27/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

RUS stock opened at C$25.17 on Thursday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$26.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,200,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,605 shares of company stock worth $334,769.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

