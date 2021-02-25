Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.00

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 275.96 ($3.61), with a volume of 43002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.06. The firm has a market cap of £503.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

