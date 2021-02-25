Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.42% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.