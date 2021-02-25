Royce & Associates LP Sells 400,849 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,849 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

In related news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,019.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TNC opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.