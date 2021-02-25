Royce & Associates LP Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of Allegheny Technologies worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

