Royce & Associates LP Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.