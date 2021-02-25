Royce & Associates LP Buys 75,791 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of IntriCon worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

