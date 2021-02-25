Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.09.

TSE:RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

