Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.09.
TSE:RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
