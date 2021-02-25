Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Northland Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

