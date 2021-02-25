Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 10390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

