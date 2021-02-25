Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 65,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.92. 61,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,798. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

