Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 329,973 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 2.31% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,181. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

