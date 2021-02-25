Roth Capital Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $40.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 96,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,616,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.