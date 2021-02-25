Rope Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $46.83 or 0.00093539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. Rope has a market cap of $1.31 million and $22,985.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.