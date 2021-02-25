Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. 4,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,399. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.