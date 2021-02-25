Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $34.46 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

