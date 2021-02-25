Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$68.02 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.