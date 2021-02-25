Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,147. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

