Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,459 ($84.39) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of £80.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,969.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,171.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

