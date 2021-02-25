Ring Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 60,790 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the typical volume of 3,554 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.