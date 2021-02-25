Richard G. Kyle Sells 23,505 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Timken stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.