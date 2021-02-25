REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE:REX opened at $99.01 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

