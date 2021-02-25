Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $41.00 at Roth Capital

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Revolve Group stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,128 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

