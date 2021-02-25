Reviewing HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HORIBA and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.84 billion N/A N/A $3.30 16.82 Astrotech $490,000.00 105.51 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Volatility & Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HORIBA beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

