Resource Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resource Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44. The company has a market cap of $467.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

