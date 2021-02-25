Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

